CHERYL M. BUCHLMAYER

CHERYL M. BUCHLMAYER Obituary
BUCHLMAYER CHERYL M.

October 19, 1944 - October 19, 2019. Cheryl Margaret Buchlmayer, of West View, died peacefully surrounded by family on October 19, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. She received her angel wings on her 75th birthday. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Catherine (Novosel) Buchlmayer; sisters, Katherine Simkovic, Gertrude Suhy and Anna Mae Merwin; and brothers, Walter, Nicholas, Joseph and Richard. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Joseph) Knupsky of Ross; niece, Laurie Ann Merwin of West View; three grandchildren she treasured, Thorin, Mikaela and Aidan Knupsky of Ross; and many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Oliver High School, Cheryl worked as a medical secretary for more than 30 years at various local hospitals, many of those years with Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. She was a loving sister, mother and aunt and spent the last 24 years in the joyful presence of her grandchildren. Her boundless love, kind heart and fun-loving wit will be deeply missed. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue, PA. Prayers and sharing of memories at 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Queen of Angels Chapel at Mount Assisi, (GPS address 1515 Quaill Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202). Everyone will meet at the chapel. Burial will follow at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery in Ross.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
