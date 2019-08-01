|
NEMEROVSKY CHERYL (MOORE)
Age 62, passed away at Sycamore Estate in Duquesne on July 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Cheryl was born in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1957 to the late Harry Rudolph Moore and the late Patricia (Gordon) Moore. Cheryl was predeceased by her husband and soul mate, Mark Louis "Nemo" Nemerovsky. Cheryl is survived by her sister, Carol Bee Moore; her brother, Harry R. "J.R." Moore and sister-in-law, Leeann Moore; sister-in-law, Becky Nemerovsky; nieces, Carrie Rost Brickman (Bryan) and Stacy Rost Noll (Ryan); nephew, Sean Harrison Moore; Mark's nieces, Kandice Lee (Leonard) and Kayla Williams (Ceasar); two great-nephews and four great-nieces; and Mark's four great-nieces and nephew. Cheryl was administrator and founding partner for 31 years of Sycamore Estate Personal Care Residence. Cheryl graduated in 1975 from Elizabeth Forward High School, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh school of Business, Duquesne University Paralegal Program and Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing; an RN and also EMT/Volunteer Treasurer of Duquesne EMS for 22 years. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne. 412-466-3300. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Duquesne, 719 Duquesne Blvd., Duquesne 15110. Rev. Judy Slater will be presiding. Family requests that you meet them at the church just before 10:30 a.m. for an 11:00 service. Family requests in lieu of flowers, Cheryl had wished for donations be made to McKeesport Hospital Foundation, c/o Jodie Matta Dillinger Cancer Resource Center, 1527 California Ave., White Oaks, PA 15131.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019