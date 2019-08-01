Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Duquesne
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Duquesne
719 Duquesne Blvd
Duquesne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHERYL NEMEROVSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERYL (MOORE) NEMEROVSKY


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHERYL (MOORE) NEMEROVSKY Obituary
NEMEROVSKY CHERYL (MOORE)

Age 62, passed away at Sycamore Estate in Duquesne on July 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Cheryl was born in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1957 to the late Harry Rudolph Moore and the late Patricia (Gordon) Moore. Cheryl was predeceased by her husband and soul mate, Mark Louis "Nemo" Nemerovsky. Cheryl is survived by her sister, Carol Bee Moore; her brother, Harry R. "J.R." Moore and sister-in-law, Leeann Moore; sister-in-law, Becky Nemerovsky; nieces, Carrie Rost Brickman (Bryan) and Stacy Rost Noll (Ryan); nephew, Sean Harrison Moore; Mark's nieces, Kandice Lee (Leonard) and Kayla Williams (Ceasar); two great-nephews and four great-nieces; and Mark's four great-nieces and nephew. Cheryl was administrator and founding partner for 31 years of Sycamore Estate Personal Care Residence. Cheryl graduated in 1975 from Elizabeth Forward High School, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh school of Business, Duquesne University Paralegal Program and Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing; an RN and also EMT/Volunteer Treasurer of Duquesne EMS for 22 years. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne. 412-466-3300. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Duquesne, 719 Duquesne Blvd., Duquesne 15110. Rev. Judy Slater will be presiding. Family requests that you meet them at the church just before 10:30 a.m. for an 11:00 service. Family requests in lieu of flowers, Cheryl had wished for donations be made to McKeesport Hospital Foundation, c/o Jodie Matta Dillinger Cancer Resource Center, 1527 California Ave., White Oaks, PA 15131.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHERYL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
Download Now