CHERYLENE (POSTON) JAMES

CHERYLENE (POSTON) JAMES Obituary
JAMES CHERYLENE (POSTON)

On Friday, June 14, 2019, Cherylene (Poston) James, 64, of Swissvale, PA, formerly of Rankin, PA. Mother of Bernard Derrick Poston and Dominic James; sister of Marlene Bynum, Harriet Hicks, Reginald, Karen, Antoinette "Tony," Danny, and Kenneth Poston; aunt of Devan Poston. Also survived by seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Visitation Wednesday 3-6 p.m. on June 19, 2019, at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880. No funeral service. Closing remarks and prayer after visitation. Interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
