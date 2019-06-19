|
|
JAMES CHERYLENE (POSTON)
On Friday, June 14, 2019, Cherylene (Poston) James, 64, of Swissvale, PA, formerly of Rankin, PA. Mother of Bernard Derrick Poston and Dominic James; sister of Marlene Bynum, Harriet Hicks, Reginald, Karen, Antoinette "Tony," Danny, and Kenneth Poston; aunt of Devan Poston. Also survived by seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Visitation Wednesday 3-6 p.m. on June 19, 2019, at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880. No funeral service. Closing remarks and prayer after visitation. Interment private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019