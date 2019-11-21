Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
CHESTER BARRON Obituary
BARRON CHESTER

Age 68, of Robinson Township, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019, with his brother and sister by his side. Son of the late Stanley and Helen Barron. Brother of the late Helen Barron Kutrufis (Bob), brother of Ed Barron, and brother of Ann Barron Massucci (Bob). Most loved uncle of Lisa Carangio, Brian Kutrufis (Amy), Rob Massucci (Mimi), and Kristen Vota (Jim). Proud Godfather of Rob Massucci. Great-uncle of many caring nieces and nephews. Also survived by many beloved cousins and friends. Loving father of Amy and Mark. Chester earned a degree in engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and worked at various Pittsburgh companies as a mechanical engineer. He enjoyed traveling to Germany during his working career. In his free time, Chester loved spending his time golfing, biking, attending car cruises, and listening to oldies. The family wishes to thank the staff at Harbour Senior Living of South Hills and Gallagher Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Chester. Family and friends received FRIDAY from 2-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. SATURDAY in St. Malachy Church. mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
