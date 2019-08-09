|
HIBBS CHESTER F.
Age 70, of West Deer Township, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 with his family at his side. Born November 17, 1948 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William R. and Genevieve (Griensisen) Hibbs, Sr. He spent his childhood in Wildwood, PA and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a welder with Cleveland Brothers. Chester was an avid fisherman and a long standing active member of Bull Creek Rod and Gun Club. He liked camping, boating and gardening. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy (Sullivan) Hibbs, of Tarentum; son, Christopher M. Hibbs, of West Deer Township; daughter, Kimberly A. (Hibbs) Zipperer and her wife, Holly A. Zipperer; grandson, Liam M. Kepple and granddaughter, Carlyn M. Kepple, all of Charlotte, NC; brothers, Bill (Mary) R. Hibbs Jr. and Richard Hibbs; sisters, RJ (Dan) McGalsson, Kathleen Copelin and Barbara (Kevin) Hibbs-Clark. Chester's family will welcome friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle, in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, at the King Funeral Home. The family suggests Memorial donations be made in memory of Chester to: Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte, 3900 Park Road #C, Charlotte, NC 28209. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Chester's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019