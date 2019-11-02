|
|
BRIDICKAS CHESTER G.
On Sunday, October 27, 2019, Chester G., age 84, of McKees Rocks. Beloved brother of Judith Bridickas, Gerri Gray and the late Ron Bridickas; loving uncle of Rob (Cheryl), Daniel (Jodi) and Kevin (Heather) Gray; dear granduncle of Finnian, Max, Aubrey, Donovan and Tristan Gray. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's, McKees Rocks on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to Focus On Renewal, 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Arrangements entrusted to HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019