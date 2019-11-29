Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for CHESTER BRIDICKAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHESTER G. BRIDICKAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHESTER G. BRIDICKAS Obituary
BRIDICKAS CHESTER G.

On Sunday, October 27, 2019, Chester G., age 84, of McKees Rocks. Beloved brother of Judith Bridickas, Gerri Gray and the late Ron Bridickas; loving uncle of Rob (Cheryl), Daniel (Jodi) and Kevin (Heather) Gray; dear granduncle of Finnian, Max, Aubrey, Donovan and Tristan Gray. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's, McKees Rocks on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to Focus On Renewal, 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Arrangements entrusted to HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHESTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -