Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Finleyville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHESTER GASIOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHESTER GASIOR Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHESTER GASIOR Jr. Obituary
GASIOR, JR. CHESTER

Age 84, of Finleyville, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born April 6, 1935, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Chester and Helen Maslauskas Gasior. Mr. Gasior was retired as a boiler operator with the former J&L Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville and served in the U.S. Army. Surviving are his wife, LaVerne Merkel Gasior; three sons, Chet Gasior (Melissa) of Canonsburg, Paul Gasior of Finleyville and David Gasior of Monongahela; a daughter, Darlene Reynolds (Michael) of Greentree; a brother, Victor Gasior of Daytona Beach, FL; two sisters, Helen Groves and Edie Woods both of Daytona Beach, FL; five granddaughters, Rebecca, Miranda, Kaitlyn, Michaela and Cassidy; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, Supervisor, David P. Kegel, Director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHESTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now