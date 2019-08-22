|
GASIOR, JR. CHESTER
Age 84, of Finleyville, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born April 6, 1935, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Chester and Helen Maslauskas Gasior. Mr. Gasior was retired as a boiler operator with the former J&L Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville and served in the U.S. Army. Surviving are his wife, LaVerne Merkel Gasior; three sons, Chet Gasior (Melissa) of Canonsburg, Paul Gasior of Finleyville and David Gasior of Monongahela; a daughter, Darlene Reynolds (Michael) of Greentree; a brother, Victor Gasior of Daytona Beach, FL; two sisters, Helen Groves and Edie Woods both of Daytona Beach, FL; five granddaughters, Rebecca, Miranda, Kaitlyn, Michaela and Cassidy; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, Supervisor, David P. Kegel, Director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019