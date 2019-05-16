AMATANGELO CHESTER JOSEPH

Age 94, of Rosslyn Farms died peacefully at home with family Wednesday, May 15, 2019, due to congestive heart failure. A loving and devoted father, grandfather, husband, and brother, he spent his last years enjoying many conversations, laughs with family and friends and dining with them while he ate his favorite rigatoni with homemade sauce and wine. He always wanted the best for his family and to be surrounded by them - Sempre Familgia. Chester loved listening to the Big Bands of his youth as well as Opera. He particularly liked going for drives with his family through Pittsburgh to visit museums, his Alma maters and his old neighborhoods. At home, you could always find him watching John Wayne, Gunsmoke or Clint Eastwood, recorded Steeler games (only if they won), playing cards and building Lego. Throughout his life, Chester believed you must respect yourself, respect others, always do the right thing, and when you do anything, commit to it. His motto was "You know you've done your best when you feel it in your heart." He was an exemplar of the Greatest Generation. Born February 25, 1925 to Giovanni Battiste and Luisa Giovanna Rigazzi of Rocca Pia, Italy and Donora, Pennsylvania, Chester was the second youngest of ten children. After graduating from Donora High School in 1943, he attended the University of Pittsburgh's School of Engineering receiving his degrees in electrical engineering (BS 1948, MS 1950) and was an Engineering Graduate Assistant. Chester also attended Carnegie Tech (CMU), receiving his MBA in Industrial Administration in 1954. During college, Chester served in WWII in the US Navy Seabees on Samar Island, Philippines. His fondest memories while in college were his days marching across football fields playing the trombone for the Pitt Marching Band. While finishing his MS in 1950, he began a successful 40-year career as an engineering executive at the United States Steel Corporation's Design and Engineering division within the Power and Fuel department before moving to the Peter J. Schmitt Company in Buffalo, NY. With the arrival of his first grandchild, he retired in Pittsburgh to be with family attending their recitals, plays, football games and graduations. Chester is survived by his wife Barbara; his five children with his first wife, Helen Evelyn Skiles (d. 1978): Matthew Amatangelo (Judith Stoehr Amatangelo), Roberta Amatangelo Bauer (Paul Bauer), David Amatangelo (Victoria Holland), Rebecca Amatangelo (Robert Horn), and Marie Elena Amatangelo (Michael Hewins), sister-in-law Amy Craddock Nance (stepson Thomas Mark Nance d. 2016), his sister Evelyn Christina, and three grandchildren Jason Bertocchi, Jennifer Bertocchi and Katie Amatangelo. Friends will be received on Friday, May 17 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Philip Roman Catholic Parish, Crafton on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. A private burial will be held in Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Refugee Assistance Project. The family would like to thank the caregivers, Roya Hamilton and Kindred Hospice staff who showed gentle kindness and great compassion during Chet's final days.