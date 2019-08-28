|
KLINE, SR. CHESTER JOSEPH
Age 86, of Hampton Twp., PA, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Joan Kline. Chester was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy L. (Don Bertok) Perestock; sons, Joseph E. (Diana) Kline, II, David R. (Kim) Kline, Chester J. (Gail) Kline, Jr., Daniel E. (Lisa) Kline, James M. (Tracy) Kline; grandchildren, Michael (Corinne) Perestock, Jennifer (Nathan) Roberts, Ryan (Liz) Perestock, Daniel (Jessica) Perestock, Joseph Kline, III, Matthew (Ariel), David, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Keegan, Daniel and Patrick (Jenna) Kline; great-grandchildren, Ella and Gavin Perestock, Victoria Roberts, Joanna Perestock and Evelyn Perestock; sister, Shirley Conley; sister-in-law, Diane Gallagher and Margaret Ann Kline; and many nieces and nephews. Chester was the son of the late Joseph E. and Pearl (Stuver) Kline. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Joan Marie and his siblings, Roland, Joyce Adler, Crystle Reight, and Edwin Kline. Chester was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He married Shirley Joan Reed on February 13, 1954. He was the Chief of Police for Hampton Township and served on the police department from 1960 until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of FOP Lodge 91; PA Chiefs of Police, International Chiefs Association, W. PA Chiefs of Police Association, and North Hills Boro Chiefs of Police Association. He also belonged to the American Legion, NRA and USO and was a member of St. Ursula and St. Mary Parishes. Chester loved spending time with his wife and children and was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed family gatherings and vacations, boating, fishing, and playing with grand dog, Chocco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th at St. Ursula Church, 3937 Kirk Avenue in Allison Park, PA with Father Garrett Dorsey officiating. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be sent to: in Pennsylvania, 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or Macula Vision Research Foundation, 100 Front St., Suite 300, Conshohocken, PA 19428, [email protected] Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Chester's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com