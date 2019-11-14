Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
CHIEF LAIRD C. KIRCHER

CHIEF LAIRD C. KIRCHER Obituary
KIRCHER CHIEF LAIRD C.

Age 91, of West View, on Monday, November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gladys (Lang) Kircher; father of Sharon (Joe) Assisi, Linda (Scott) Double, Kevin Kircher, Bryan (Kathy) Kircher; grandfather of Kevin (Cassandra) Kircher Jr., Bryan (Lindsey) Assisi, Justin (Danielle) Assisi, Jared Assisi, Katie (Zach) Work, Krista (Josh) Holtgraver, Julia Kircher, and Bryan Kircher; great-grandfather of Madison, Owen, Hayden, and Grayson; preceded in death by eleven brothers and sister. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Laird was a WWII Navy Veteran. After the war, he became a Police Officer for West View Borough for 37 years and was Chief for 12 of his last years. Laird is the West View Borough's oldest Fireman, with 62 years of service. He was a dedicated father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to North Hills U.P. Church, 100 Bellevue Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
