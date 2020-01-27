|
After what can only be described as an incredibly courageous fight, Steven R. Moore, 58, Fire Chief, passed away peacefully to the Lord with his son and daughter by his side, Saturday, January 25, 2020, in his beloved township. He was a 1980 graduate of Upper St. Clair High School and went on to study at Robert Morris College. Ultimately, Steve chose a career serving the Upper St. Clair School District for over 30 years. His interests were very broad and included cars and trucks but nothing, with the exception of his love and devotion to his two children, meant more to him than the Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department. Joining the Department in 1982, Steve quickly rose through the ranks to attain the position of Chief which he held for over ten years, and only very recently was he unable to fulfill his duties to the high standards he set for himself. A selfless man, the only thing bigger than his heart was perhaps his sense of humor. The combination of the three made him a natural leader and example for others. He has through his words, actions, and fighting spirit been and will continue to be in death a man we can all hope to be. The legacy he has left for hundreds of young, and not so young firefighters and other first responders is immeasurable not only to them, but the residents and visitors to Upper St. Clair Township. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Grace and Robert Moore; and his sister, Sarah Lynn "Sally" Moore. He is survived by his two children, dear son, Michael S. Moore (Carly) and darling daughter, Lauren O'Connor (Josh); sister, Carolyn Wiseman (Terry); longtime loving girlfriend, Donna Wilson Hill; the maternal grandmother of his darling children, Lois (Robert) Sabo; as well as his children's aunts, Karen Sabo and Leigh Ann Lorenz (Brian); along with numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Tuesday 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday 12-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., where a celebration of life will be held on Thursday 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, 3739 Washington Rd., McMurray with a wake following at Bridgeville Fire Department at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
