Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRIS CIGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRIS ANN CIGLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHRIS ANN CIGLER Obituary
CIGLER CHRIS ANN

Age 65, of Penn Hills, formerly of Lower Burrell, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary G.; mother of Kristin (David) Lydic and Bryan Cigler; grandmother of Kylee, David, and Logan; sister of Dave (Sharon) Wagner, Terri (Billy) Key, Kevin Wagner, and Dawn (Bill) Caldwell; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Chris was a High School graduate from Lower Burrell. Friends received on Saturday, from 5-6 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 6 p.m., at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Rd., at Universal Rd., Penn Hills.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now