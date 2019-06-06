|
CIGLER CHRIS ANN
Age 65, of Penn Hills, formerly of Lower Burrell, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary G.; mother of Kristin (David) Lydic and Bryan Cigler; grandmother of Kylee, David, and Logan; sister of Dave (Sharon) Wagner, Terri (Billy) Key, Kevin Wagner, and Dawn (Bill) Caldwell; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Chris was a High School graduate from Lower Burrell. Friends received on Saturday, from 5-6 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 6 p.m., at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Rd., at Universal Rd., Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019