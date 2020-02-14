|
VOGELEY CHRIS ROBERT
Age 93, of Scott Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Edith May (Burford) Vogeley; loving father of Carol R. (Art Levitt) Vogeley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Bob was the former owner of the Carl Schmidt Insurance Agency, Inc., a charter member of Covenant Community Presbyterian Church where he served as a Stephen Minister and on various committees and enjoyed sharing his musical gifts through the choir. He enjoyed working for William Slater II Funeral Service and was a member of Lodge 45 F&AM, Syria Shrine and the Hilltoppers. Bob was also a member of the Wally Byam Airstream Caravan Club. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 12-5 p.m., Masonic Service at 4:30 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral service Monday, 11 a.m. in Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1630 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Entombment to follow in Mount Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Covenant Community Presbyterian Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020