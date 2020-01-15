Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
CHRIS STONER
CHRIS W. STONER

CHRIS W. STONER


1964 - 2020
CHRIS W. STONER Obituary
STONER CHRIS W.

Chris W. Stoner, 55 of Allison Park (formerly of Verona) passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.  Born in Pittsburgh on February 13, 1964, he was a son of the late Joseph and Jeanne (Simon) Stoner; beloved husband for 13 years of Melissa (Persinger) Stoner; dear father of Veronica "Ronni" Persinger; brother of Michael Stoner; uncle of Justin Stoner, Kathryne Ferkatch, and David Whiteman.  Chris received his BA in business from Duquesne University. he was an avid sports fan and Notre Dame Fan.  He was also a dog lover.  Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont.  Services and interment will be private for the family. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
