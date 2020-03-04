Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
CHRISTA C. HOPF

CHRISTA C. HOPF Obituary
HOPF CHRISTA C.

Age 82, of Bethel Park, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Manfred. Dear mother of Ann (Erich) Kern and Richard (Melanie) Hopf. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth and Erich Michael Kern and Justin, Ethan and Tyler Hopf. Sister of Heidi Haufe. Also, many nieces and nephews. Christa retired from Bethel Park School District as an English as a Second Language Tutor. She was a professional foreign language translator and a crossing guard for the Bethel Park Police Department. Friends welcome Thursday 4-8 p.m. at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Road (opposite Macy's South Hills Village), Bethel Park, where a Funeral Service will be Friday at 1 p.m. Interment in Bethel Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
