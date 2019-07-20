|
DYSON CHRISTA LIANE
Age 47, of Bridgeville, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Loving mother of Ashley Nichole and Katelynn Marie Dyson; beloved daughter of Stephen and Christie (Moore) Bollinger; dear sister of Jennifer Bollinger, Jessica Bollinger and Kenny Bebout; grandmother of Roman Michael Phillips. Also survived by Gary Udit. Christa spent the last year as a devoted mother and a very devoted grandmother to Roman. Funeral Service and visitation private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., 412-563-2800. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 20, 2019