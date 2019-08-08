Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
CHRISTINA ANGELO GREKIS-ADNAN

CHRISTINA ANGELO GREKIS-ADNAN Obituary
GREKIS-ADNAN CHRISTINA ANGELO

Age 39, originally from Dormont, married and lived in Parma, OH with her beloved husband, Omar Adnan. She is the daughter of the late Angelo and Eugenia A. Grekis. Loving Sister to Costa A. (Whitney) Grekis; treasured Thea to Giavanna and Milania Grekis, Magdalini and Nicoletta Kazas and longtime best friend to Jennifer Moorcroft. Christina had many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and friends in the United States and Greece, she loved so dearly. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, PA 412-531-4000 on Monday 2-8 p.m., where a Trisagion will be held at 8PM. Additional visitation will be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 123 Gilkeson Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228 on Tuesday 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Wilkinsburg, PA. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Nativity of the Theotokos Monastery, 121 St. Elias Lane, Saxonburg, PA 16056 or Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
