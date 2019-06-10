HENSLER CHRISTINA E. (NORGREN)

Age 89, of East McKeesport passed away quietly at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Christina was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hensler; daughters, Karla Jenkins and Karen Hensler; and son-in-law, Dewey Spittler. She is survived by children, Keith (Carol) Hensler, Kevin (Sheila) Hensler, Kathy (Jerry) Salomon, Kerry Hensler, Kris Spittler and Karyl (Todd) Sarver. Christina was a loving grandmother to her 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Christina was preceded in death by eight siblings and is survived by sisters, Donna Yakovich and Carol Istvanik. Christina was an instructional aid for East Allegheny School District until her retirement at age 72. She was an active member of Saint Robert Bellarmine Parish and spent many years as a CCD instructor. Most recently she enjoyed serving as a Meals-On-Wheels volunteer. Along with her commitment and devotion to her own eight children, she always opened her home and her heart to others. She will be missed by all those she touched with her kindness and grace. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.