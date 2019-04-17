UBER CHRISTINA GROTE

Of Oakmont, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019; she was born in Pittsburgh on December 30, 1921, the daughter of the late Herman and Goldie (Heilman) Grote. In addition to her parents, Christina was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. Uber, Jr. "Ed"; and her sister, Esther (Grote) Siegert; and her daughter-in-law, Heather Nelson Uber. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Hill and her husband, Daniel of Austin, TX; a son, Robert Uber and his wife, Gabby, a son, Jamie Uber and his wife, Julie, and a son, Ned Uber and his wife, Theresa, all of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren, a source of great joy in her life. The grandchildren are: Joshua Uber, Lee Uber, Andrea Uber, Lisa Uber, and Swain Uber, all of Pittsburgh; Dan Uber, David Uber and his wife, Ricia, of Eau Claire, WI; Becca Uber of Eastern PA; Holly Uber, Edwin Uber and his wife, Amanda, and Bronwyn Harris and her husband, Chad, all of CA; and Weston Hill and Bryson Hill of Austin, TX. The great-grandchildren are: Riley, Parker, and Conner Harris and Benette Uber; and the step-great-grandchildren are: Willow and Sanfrid Odhner. Christina grew up in the Greenfield section of Pittsburgh and graduated from Allderdice High School in 1938. She attended the Academy of the New Church College in Bryn Athyn, PA for a year before having to return home due to her father's illness. She then attended the University of Pittsburgh, graduating with a degree in English in 1942, and later worked as a secretary at Westinghouse for several years. She also helped her mother manage the apartment building in Swissvale that supported the family after her father's death. She and Ed Uber were married on Monday, August 28, 1944, during his four days of leave between the end of his Navy training and his deployment to England during WWII. After the War, she helped Ed attend night law school at Duquesne University by typing all of his homework, dictations and class notes. She was a member of the Duquesne Club for over 60 years and of the Longue Vue Club for over 45 years. She was involved for over 30 years in Republican Committee activities in Hampton Township, and also participated in the Northampton Garden Club. Christina was a devoted member of the Pittsburgh New Church in Point Breeze her entire life. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Pittsburgh New Church, 299 Le Roi Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, or to a . There will be visitation at the PERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15223 from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, and from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Pittsburgh New Church, 299 Le Roi Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. There will be a reception in the church hall immediately following the service. Because of her strong belief in the reality of life after death, Christina has looked forward with joy to being reunited with family and friends who have gone before her. She would ask you to rejoice with her as she joins loved ones in heaven, her new home. Leave condolences at:

