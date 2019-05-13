Age 95, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 10, 2019, at the home of her son in Valencia following a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. She was born in Chewton on November 4, 1923, the daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (D'Andrea) Maietta. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Santillo, who died January 24, 1989. They were married August 1, 1942. Christina is survived by six sons, Michael (Priscilla) Santillo of Ellwood City, Richard (Jane) Santillo of Seminole, FL, Robert (Gayle) Santillo of Valencia, Gary Santillo of Edinboro, Raymond (LuAnn) Santillo of Ellwood City, and Thomas (Pam) Santillo of Pittsburgh. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME, and Crematory Inc. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019