LOSOS CHRISTINA RITCHIE Age 74, of Thornburg, in Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a long battle with the complications of cancer. To her closest family and friends, she was always known as "Trickie," a nickname from her childhood. She was born June 30, 1945, in Gary, IN to Ernest and Edith (Scott) Ritchie. At age 12, she and her family moved to Ellwood City, PA where she graduated from Lincoln High School. Trickie received a BS in Mathematics and French from Grove City College, and was employed by US Steel as an engineer and later at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh as a computer specialist. Later, Children's Hospital became part of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Christina will be remembered for her great joy for life. She was active in community theater, tap dancing, and a volunteer for a transplant program, "Those Who Wait", where she offered her home to many organ transplant families. One of these families came from France. She travelled to Paris on July 7, 2007, to see this now lovely woman, Rose-Anne, united in marriage with her husband. Chris "Trickie" is survived by her current husband, Frank Losos, and her son and his wife, Ryan and Jennifer Madar. Other surviving family members are: two grandchildren, Zach and Reese Madar, and her former husband, Ron Madar. She is also survived by five grandchildren on her husband Frank's side with David and his wife, Andrea. She was the eldest of four siblings: Edward Ritchie and wife Shirley, Susan McKenzie and husband Rod, and Constance Grant and husband Wiley. Her ashes will be interred at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township, PA in a private family service assisted by Clergy from Christ Church at Grove Farm, Sewickley. A celebration of life memorial service for this beautiful lady will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Christ Church at Grove Farm at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in her name made to Christ Church at Grove Farm (249 Duff Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143, 412-741-4900), or the , or to the . Arrangements entrusted to the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Crafton, 412-921-3661.



