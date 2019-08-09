Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINE DeFAZIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINE A. "CHRIS" DeFAZIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTINE A. "CHRIS" DeFAZIO Obituary
DeFAZIO CHRISTINE A. "CHRIS"

Age 69 of Oakmont passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.  Beloved Wife for 49 years of Glenn Stephen DeFazio. Loving Mother of Glena (Kevin) Melick, Scott (Lindsay) DeFazio, Jae DeFazio, and Nathan (fiancé Heather) DeFazio. Grandmother of Adrianna, Joshua, Lynsie, Kayla, Zachary, Rylie, Macin, and Calista. Sister of Larry (Linda) DeDominicis and Daniel (Mauren) DeDominicis. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  Chris was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Oakmont and a former employee at Giant Eagle in Verona. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.  Funeral Service Monday, August 12, 2019, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now