DeFAZIO CHRISTINE A. "CHRIS"
Age 69 of Oakmont passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved Wife for 49 years of Glenn Stephen DeFazio. Loving Mother of Glena (Kevin) Melick, Scott (Lindsay) DeFazio, Jae DeFazio, and Nathan (fiancé Heather) DeFazio. Grandmother of Adrianna, Joshua, Lynsie, Kayla, Zachary, Rylie, Macin, and Calista. Sister of Larry (Linda) DeDominicis and Daniel (Mauren) DeDominicis. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Chris was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Oakmont and a former employee at Giant Eagle in Verona. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Funeral Service Monday, August 12, 2019, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019