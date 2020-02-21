|
|
ZUHL CHRISTINE A. (CLARK)
Age 83, of Peters Twp., on February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fritz Zuhl; loving mother of Diane Shaffer, Mike (Pam) Zuhl, Heidi (Bob) Rudolph, Katrina (Rob) Orlandini, Brian Vertz and the late Lori Zuhl; sister of Patricia Taylor, John (Suzanne) Clark, Richard (late Melinda) Clark and the late Robert Clark and his wife Donna, who survives; devoted grandmother of Eric (Angela) Zuhl, Michael (Rachael) Krizan, Alaina Krizan and Alex Orlandini; great-grandmother of Jacqueline and Lily Zuhl; also her beloved cat, Gemmi. Friends received Monday 10 a.m. - 12 noon, at which time a memorial service will be held at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). Memorials to Animal Ridge Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 94, Meadowlands, PA 15347. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020