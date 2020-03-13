LITTERAL CHRISTINE ANN (KNAPP)

Age 53, passed away on March 11, 2020. God has gained the most beautiful angel. Born in Akron, Ohio, she had lived in the Clinton area for the past 30 years. Chris was a graduate of Akron North High School. She had worked at Sunrise Accounting, where she loved all her clients. Chris was a member of St. Columbkille R.C. Church. She enjoyed kick-boxing, dancing to a different drummer and girls nights. Chris had a talent of destroying lawnmowers and loved her garden. Chris had a real hug and smile for all. Her happiest of days were when she was with her family and friends. She was the light of our lives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Janet Knapp; sister, Karen Knapp; and mother-in-law, Irene Litteral. Chris will be deeply missed by her devoted husband, Mark; loving son, Chet; sisters, Laura (Randy) Alderman, Susan (Jim) Spangler, Vickie (Craig) Brechbuhler; brothers, Tom, Jim, Mike Knapp; nieces and nephews, Connor, Landon, Shelba Alderman, Rebecca Spangler (Greg Piergallini), Cora Spangler, Elise and Chad Brechbuhler; her girlfriends for life, Cathy Barr, Lori Kozar and Missy Dixon; and an abundance of family and friends. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 15126, 724-695-7332 on Friday, March 13, 2020, between the hours of 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Route 30, Imperial, followed by interment in St. Columbkille Cemetery. It is respectfully requested, memorial donations be sent to a Cancer . Because, CANCER SUCKS!!