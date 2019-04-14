BELLOMA CHRISTINE

Age 61, of Neville Island, passed away April 13, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh February 13, 1958, to the late Dorothy Policz and Leonard Jacobs. Christine was a Customer Service Rep with Fireplace and Patio Place, she was a member of St. Joseph Church, enjoyed doing crafts, baking and gardening. Christine is survived by her children, Tara Belloma and Gerald Belloma III, both of Neville Island; a sister, Jacqueline Bolster, Neville Island; a niece, Jennifer Herr, Pittsburgh; also a great-nephew, Jacob Herr, Pittsburgh; avid dog lover, she will be missed by her dogs, Roxy, Benny, Cheyenne and Gracie. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald J. Belloma, Jr.; and a brother, Garry Jacobs. Family will receive friends Mon. 4-8 p.m. at the COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, where Prayers will be recited Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Susan will be appreciated.