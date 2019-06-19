Home

CHRISTINE C. (CUMME) THOMAS

CHRISTINE C. (CUMME) THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS CHRISTINE C. (CUMME)

Of South Park, on Monday, June 17, 2019, age 72, beloved wife of Albert W. Thomas, Jr.; sister of Howard Cumme (Jennifer); also one nephew and two nieces. Chris was the owner and founder of Miss Chris Custom Drapes in the South Hills of Pittsburgh for over 40 years. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Ft. Pierce, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
