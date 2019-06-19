|
THOMAS CHRISTINE C. (CUMME)
Of South Park, on Monday, June 17, 2019, age 72, beloved wife of Albert W. Thomas, Jr.; sister of Howard Cumme (Jennifer); also one nephew and two nieces. Chris was the owner and founder of Miss Chris Custom Drapes in the South Hills of Pittsburgh for over 40 years. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Ft. Pierce, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
