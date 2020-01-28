|
|
LEONARD CHRISTINE DOROTHY DONGIOVANNI
Age 92, of Brighton Heights, formerly of Shaler Twp., passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. She was loved and cherished by all who knew her. Wife of the late John Patrick. Cherished mother of JoAnn Kosick (David) and the late Patrick Michael Leonard. Grandmother of Joshua (Brittany) and Matthew Kosick. Christine will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Tues. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to The or American Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020