Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St Annes Catholic Church
CHRISTINE ELIZABETH (DOWNS) NELSON


CHRISTINE ELIZABETH (DOWNS) NELSON
CHRISTINE ELIZABETH (DOWNS) NELSON Obituary
NELSON CHRISTINE ELIZABETH (DOWNS)

Age 36, of Brentwood, passed away on February 12, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on November 21, 1982. Beloved daughter to John and Joyce Downs. Loving mother to Aidan Nelson. Caring sister to John Downs, Amy (Bill) Gorman and James (Kristen Dorn) Downs. Aunt to Delaney Gorman, Macy Gorman, Austin Downs and Nico Downs. Also survived by her loving aunts and uncles. Friends will be received on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Annes Catholic Church. Interment will be held at St. John Vianney Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
