On July 18, 2019; age 91; beloved wife of the late Ross Feeser; loving mother of Edward (Marlene) Gondek, Gary (Nancy) Feeser and Cynthia (Dan Wolf) Feeser; grandmother of Erika Gondek; Sister of the late Anne Smith (Ed), Andrew Gondek (Sophie), Steve Gondek (Mary), Mathilda Smutney (Richard) and Joseph Gondek (Gloria); also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Sunday 2-4 6-8 PM. Funeral mass in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church Monday 10 AM. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 20, 2019
