GASPER CHRISTINE (COCHRAN)
Age 63, of Bethel Park, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Our fallen angel was born on February 7, 1956 to parents, Richard (deceased) and Gretchen Cochran. Her smile and joy in life will be sorely missed by her husband, Thomas Gasper; her children, Kelly (Ryan) McKnight and Gregory (Sami) Gasper; her beloved grandsons, Jacob and Reid. They were the joy in her eyes and she was a proud "Ammie". Also survived by her sisters, Casey (Matthew) Hirsh and Susan (Keith) Kampert. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny B. and Thomas Cochran. A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, September 21st from 2-5 p.m. with memories being shared beginning at 5 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019