STAMPER CHRISTINE J. (KRAINC)
Age 97, of Reserve Township, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph & Kristina (Prelc) Krainc; beloved wife of the late George P. Stamper; loving mother of Judy (Bob) Giebel and Sandy (Wally) Krebs; dear sister of the late Rose Hastings and Joe Krainc; proud grandmother of Melissa (Rob) Petosky, Jody (Michael) Henry, Kristy (Bryan) Tait, Mindy (Sean Feeney) Krebs and Kimmy Giebel; GiGi of Brianna and Kendall Henry and Lana and Emme Tait. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Pilgrimage Hospice, 2695 Winchester Dr., #200, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019