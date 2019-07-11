Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
CHRISTINE J. (KRAINC) STAMPER

CHRISTINE J. (KRAINC) STAMPER Obituary
STAMPER CHRISTINE J. (KRAINC)

Age 97, of Reserve Township, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph & Kristina (Prelc) Krainc; beloved wife of the late George P. Stamper; loving mother of Judy (Bob) Giebel and Sandy (Wally) Krebs; dear sister of the late Rose Hastings and Joe Krainc; proud grandmother of Melissa (Rob) Petosky, Jody (Michael) Henry, Kristy (Bryan) Tait, Mindy (Sean Feeney) Krebs and Kimmy Giebel; GiGi of Brianna and Kendall Henry and Lana and Emme Tait. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Pilgrimage Hospice, 2695 Winchester Dr., #200, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
