On Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Daughter of Carmelia (Arguto) and the late Gaza Kay. Loving sister of Kathleen (Gregg) Spechtold; Judy (Mark) Kovac; Mary Beth (Robert) Abraham and late Janice Gallis and Richard Kay. Aunt of Matthew, Julie, Justin, Jonathan, Jillian and great-niece Olivia. Christine most enjoyed her work as editor of New York Times, traveling, cooking and spending time with her dog, Simone. Friends welcome Sunday, 3-7 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by sending a check to The Pittsburgh Foundation (note Christine Kay Memorial Scholarship Fund in the memo line), The Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; Say Ah! Inc., 450 W. 24th Street, Suite 9E, New York, NY 10011; and Aid Child, www.aidchild.org, PO Box 4089, North Fort Myers, FL 33918.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
