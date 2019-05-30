Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
CHRISTINE L. (STOLINSKI) HENDERSON

CHRISTINE L. (STOLINSKI) HENDERSON Obituary
HENDERSON CHRISTINE L. (STOLINSKI)

Age 65, of Irwin, passed away May 29, 2019, in Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born October 7, 1953 in McKeesport, a daughter of Paul P. Stolinski, of North Huntingdon, and the late Anna (Diamond) Stolinski. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Kenneth M. Henderson; her son, Matthew D. Henderson; a brother, Paul Michael Stolinski and his wife, Christine Castner, of North Huntingdon; also nieces and nephews. Her one joy in life was raising a wonderful loving son. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
