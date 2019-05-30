HENDERSON CHRISTINE L. (STOLINSKI)

Age 65, of Irwin, passed away May 29, 2019, in Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born October 7, 1953 in McKeesport, a daughter of Paul P. Stolinski, of North Huntingdon, and the late Anna (Diamond) Stolinski. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Kenneth M. Henderson; her son, Matthew D. Henderson; a brother, Paul Michael Stolinski and his wife, Christine Castner, of North Huntingdon; also nieces and nephews. Her one joy in life was raising a wonderful loving son. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.