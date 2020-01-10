|
|
MARTINAC CHRISTINE MARIE (RUFF)
Age 64, of Observatory Hill, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard A. Martinac; mother of Christopher A. (Leah Conway) Martinac, Erik M. Martinac and Gina M. Martinac; grandmother of Mia Jade Martinac and Katalina Martinac; daughter of the late Francis Wm. and Anita M. Ruff; sister of Frank (Cindy) and Jack (Andrea) Ruff. Christine was an employee of the US Postal Service. Friends received 2-4 and 6 until time of Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh, PA. 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020