Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
7:30 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINE MARTINAC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINE MARIE (RUFF) MARTINAC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTINE MARIE (RUFF) MARTINAC Obituary
MARTINAC CHRISTINE MARIE (RUFF)

Age 64, of Observatory Hill, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard A. Martinac; mother of Christopher A. (Leah Conway) Martinac, Erik M. Martinac and Gina M. Martinac; grandmother of Mia Jade Martinac and Katalina Martinac; daughter of the late Francis Wm. and Anita M. Ruff; sister of Frank (Cindy) and Jack (Andrea) Ruff. Christine was an employee of the US Postal Service. Friends received 2-4 and 6 until time of Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh, PA. 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now