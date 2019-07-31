Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Avenue
Carnegie, PA
CHRISTINE N. (POFI) CUDDY

CUDDY CHRISTINE N. (POFI)

Age 54, formerly of Moon Twp., on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Daughter of Louis, Jr. and Ursula "Martini" Pofi; sister of Louis (Nancy) Pofi III and Susan (Eric) Meindl; aunt of Jared Pofi and Benjamin, Luke and Sara Meindl. Christine was a graduate of West Virginia University and worked for Erie Insurance Company in the claims department for 28 years. Friends are invited to call from on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
