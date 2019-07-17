HALLAM CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age 40, of Scott Twp., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 after a four year struggle with terminal brain cancer from Melanoma. Born March 30, 1979 in Pittsburgh. Loving son of Paul and Debra (Winters) Hallam; loving brother of Scott (Allison Baldwin) Hallam and Shane (Amanda Stefanowicz) Hallam; loving uncle of Emma, Daniel, Isabel Hallam; loving great-uncle of Sid Hallam; also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins; Darlene (Gene) Lyon, Kristine (Gary) Adams, Linda Nuttall, Jennifer Nuttall, Rebecca (Mark) Addison, Clayton D. (Nancy) Russell, Patrick (Patty) Hallam, Brian (Jen) Hallam, Leslie (Lance) Phillips, Dale (Honey) Hallam, Bethany Hallam, Jamie Hallam and Eric Hallam; also survived by many close friends near and far. Christopher was the associate director of housing at the University of Cincinnati and previously was the business manager Res Life, Fiscal Officer, Asst. Director Academic Initiatives at the Ohio State University. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (ΣAE) Fraternity, and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Chapter Advisor. His other achievements were Eagle Scout 1995, ΣAE Advocate of the year 2010-2011, ΣAE Outstanding Chapter Advisor 2012-2015, ΣAE Order of the Lion April 2015, Order of Minerva 2015 and Merit Key 2015. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where funeral service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. Officiated by Rev Joan Reasinger. Burial to follow in Chartiers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pittsburgh Melanoma Foundation (melanomapgh.org), Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity (sae.net) or Family Hospice of Mt. Lebanon (familyhospicepa.org). The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Jan Drappatz, Ashley PA-C, Dr. John Kirkwood, Melissa PA-C, Ashley PA-C, The staff at Hillman Cancer Center, Family Hospice, especially Nurse Lori and support staff Pam. www.slaterfuneral.com.