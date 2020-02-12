|
BRINSKO CHRISTOPHER
Of Springfield, VA, formerly of Highland Park, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at age 58. He was the beloved son of Gloria Foglia Brinsko and the late George A. Brinsko; loving brother of Kathleen Smith, Leslie Sciulli (Alex), Melissa Brinsko, and the late George Kim Brinsko; dear uncle of Matthew Sciulli and Elena Sciulli (Jeremiah Miele); cherished great-uncle of Jonathan. Chris was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and earned his BS degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed by a national environmental engineering firm in the Washington, DC area specializing in government contracts. He also worked many years in the retail/construction industry. Chris was always a happy, fun-loving, family oriented individual, who enjoyed reading, animals, and visiting with family and friends. He will truly be missed by everyone. Friends will be received at McCABE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street in Shadyside on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Church at 310 Shady Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020