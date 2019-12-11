Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Allegheny County Memorial Park
Allison Park, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
New Community Church
Wexford., PA
CHRISTOPHER D. COOK Obituary
COOK CHRISTOPHER D.

On Monday, December 9, 2019, Christopher D. Cook; beloved son of Lynda (Beighey) and Larry Christy; loving husband of Christina Cook of Emsworth; brother of Brian C. Cook and Angela R. (Cook) Ruff, Larry Christy, Jr., Jeffrey T. Christy, Michael J. Christy and Jason Cook; beloved uncle of Sarah, Chloe, Miranda, Tyler, Joshua, Emma, Katie, Ryan, Christy and Cody; also survived by his beloved cat, Hondra. Chris was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, honorably discharged in 1998 as SSG. He was always considered "the life of the party" and his sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Family and Friends received Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202. Interment Friday 11:30 a.m. at Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park followed by Funeral Service to be held at 12:30 p.m. at New Community Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions to the Christopher D. Cook Go Fund Me page, to defray funeral and burial expenses.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
