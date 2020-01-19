Home

CHRISTOPHER D. MARQUARDT

Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his home in Marshall Twp., age 70. Chris was a software engineer with interests in audio, music, electronics, amateur radio, and photography. Most of all Chris was a dedicated and loving friend who was always willing to help, listen, and talk to those he loved. His infectious laugh, sharp wit, and selfless nature will be missed dearly by those who loved him. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Robert Marquardt; mother, Ruth (Francis) Marquardt; and sister, Jennifer Steele. Friends are invited to celebrate Chris's life at Just In Thyme, 5316 William Flinn Highway, Gibsonia, PA 15044, on Saturday, February 1. Reception beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11a.m. Please bring your photos and stories of Chris to share. Arrangements by NATURAL FUNERAL COMPANY. 412-716-4435.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
