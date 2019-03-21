|
RECKER CHRISTOPHER D.
Of Northside, on March 18, 2019. Chris was the beloved father of Caiya Brozeski, Kayden Recker; son of Patricia Turner and James W. Recker, Jr.; brother of Jamie Recker, Cathryn Chajkowski (Jim), Meghan Waldorf, James W. Recker III; loving boyfriend of Sarah Green. Celebrate Chris' life with his family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019