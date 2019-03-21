Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER RECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER D. RECKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHRISTOPHER D. RECKER Obituary
RECKER CHRISTOPHER D.

Of Northside, on March 18, 2019. Chris was the beloved father of Caiya Brozeski, Kayden Recker; son of Patricia Turner and James W. Recker, Jr.; brother of Jamie Recker, Cathryn Chajkowski (Jim), Meghan Waldorf, James W. Recker III; loving boyfriend of Sarah Green. Celebrate Chris' life with his family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now