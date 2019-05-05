Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 36, of Millvale, passed from this life at his home, on May 2, 2019, after a sudden illness. He was born June 27, 1982, and grew up in Penn Twp., Butler. Christopher graduated from Knoch High School in 2000, moved to Steamboat Springs, CO, and graduated from Colorado Mountain College. He was employed by G&W Roofing. He enjoyed playing frisbee golf, tennis, and was a devoted bluegrass music fan. He loved all Pittsburgh sports. He is survived by the love of his life, Sarah Lemon; his parents, Nancy Warner (Clinton) of Meadville and Robert Raymond (Kathy) of Allison Park; grandmothers, Joan Myler and Susan Raymond; brother, Jordan Raymond; and nephew, Austin Raymond. Christopher treasured his many friends and we thank you for your love and friendship over the years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
