ANTANTIS CHRISTOPHER J.
Age 54, of Braddock Hills, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Colleen M. (Mynahan) Antantis. Loving son of Richard "Dee" and the late Nancy (Payne) Antantis; son-in-law of John "Howdy" (wife, Linda) Mynahan, brother-in-law of Kevin Mynahan; also survived by his canine kids, Chico, Clooney, & Kessel. Chris was a cabinet maker and draftsman for Giffin Interior and Fixture for over 30-plus years. He loved his job and his coworkers became a second family to him. His hobbies included target practice at the sportsman club, playing golf and hockey as an adult, and being an avid Steelers/Penguins fan. The family would like to thank the MICU department staff at AGH and also Gordon and Carol Wilson for their love, care and support. Chris's personal request was to have no viewing or service. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2403 Sidney St. #230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or online at www.kidney.org. Arrangements by the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019