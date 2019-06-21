JOHNSON CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS"

Age 60, of Washington County, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, son, brother, nephew and uncle, passed away with grace and peace on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born March 28, 1959, in Pittsburgh, PA to Melvin Johnson, Sr. and the late Lillian A. (Gandy) Johnson. Chris was educated through the Pittsburgh Public School System. He was an accomplished and gifted multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, producer and composer. He was a founding member of the legendary "Johnson Brothers Band," the "Funk City Band," and the "Feather Band." He was more recently the guitarist for his adopted church on Sundays. Chris was a world traveler, which included living in Hong Kong for a period of time. His greatest joy was spending time with his family; he was the life of the party, loved by all, his laughter and wit will be sorely missed. His life was a living example of his favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you through Christ." Chris was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lillian A. (Gandy) Johnson; beloved grandmothers, Rev. Ora D. (Gandy) Simpson and Lillie J. (Comer) Johnson-Harris; his beloved big brother, Melvin "June" Johnson, Jr. He leaves in God's care, his father Melvin Johnson, Sr.; his devoted and loving siblings, Melvina "Vicki" (William) Dixon, Anthony "Tony" Johnson, Patricia A. Johnson of New York, Cynthia A. (Vernon) Davis, Steven D. Johnson and Michael T. Johnson; beloved uncle, Quevelle (Ethel) Gandy of California; aunt, Marie Sprieght of Ohio; many cherished and caring nieces, nephews, and close cousins; he also leaves his adopted Pastor, Reverend Richard White, and church family, of Friendship Baptist, in Washington County, many loyal friends and bandmates, who will all always treasure Chris's loving memory. A private family memorial gathering is being planned for a later date and time. Arrangements of care HOUSE OF LAW, INC., www.houseoflawinc.com.