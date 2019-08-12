|
|
ELLIOTT CHRISTOPHER JORDON (DUDENHOEFER)
Age 27, our beautiful boy, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019. He died suddenly at his residence in Wilkinsburg, PA. He was born on June 14, 1992, the son of David (Dudenhoefer) Elliott of Pittsburgh and Laurie Elliott of Erie, PA. Chris was an extraordinary athlete enjoying ice hockey, gymnastics, football, roller blading, basketball and martial arts. Chris was an avid fan of Mighty Ducks and The Sandlot. He was an artist and enjoyed drawing graphics and playing sports games. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Jeremiyah "JJ" Elliott, and grandparents, Michael Debelak, Sr., and Martha and James Dudenhoefer. Chris leaves behind three sisters, Lynn of Wilkinsburg, Daley of Pittsburgh, and Lisa of New Brighton; also five brothers, Dan of Quakertown, PA, Evan of New Brighton; and Teddy, Jai and Reese of Pittsburgh; two nephews, Ronald Worthy, Jr. and Reese Elliott, Jr.; and two nieces, Sasha Worthy and Mariyah Elliott, all of Pittsburgh. He is survived by his grandmother, Annette Debelak of Beaver Falls, PA, and a host of relatives and friends who loved him. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Shepherd's Heart Church Fellowship, 13 Pride Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 on Wednesday, August 14th. A memorial service will follow there at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to David Elliott c/o the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 2nd Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019