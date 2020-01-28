Home

DeLUCA CHRISTOPHER M.

Age 63, of Sheraden, passed peacefully with his family by his side on January 26, 2020. Cherished father of Mallory, Erika, Carly, Frankie and Christopher DeLuca; dear brother of Dwayne; loving Pappy Potato to Shaunte, Anthony, Zoey, Dakota and Rocky; special friend to Joe Mitchell, Michael Weisman and Chris Scabora; treasured friend of many. Services private per Chris's request. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
