RUGH CHRISTOPHER R.
Age 37, of Glenshaw, PA, on March 8, 2020. Born in Crown Point, IN on September 6, 1982, beloved son of Robert and Lorraine Mess Rugh. Devoted and loving husband for 10 years of Michelle Kay Rugh. Loving father of Annie, Robbie, Evelyn, Daniel, and Charlotte. Brother of Michael (Krystal) Rugh, Joshua (Trina) Rugh and Ashley (Adam) Phillips. Son-in-law of Robert (late Alice Dolan) Kay. Brother-in-law of Beth (Kevin) DeKoster, Ed Kay, Teri (Dale) Stanley, and Patrick Kay. Nephew of Don (Mary) Rugh, Ed Rugh, Carol McAleer, and Rose (Dave) Watkin. Also survived by many cousins, colleagues, and dear friends. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw. Chris was a graduate of The Ohio State University and was a Partner, Project Manager, and led the commercial and trading function at Exus Management Partners working in the field of renewable energy. He loved literature, soccer, travel, exploring the world, and renovation projects at home. The "Greatest Dad" to his five adoring children, Chris was extremely loyal to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Family suggests donations in Chris' memory to Aquinas Academy, 2308 West Hardies Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044, aquinasacademy.info and to the family at Gofundme.com/f/the-rugh-family-fund. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020