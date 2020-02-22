|
MAURY CHRISTOPHER S.
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, originally of Churchill, age 46. Beloved son of Kathleen Maury (the late Donald Sr.) of Churchill. Brother of Donald Maury, Jr. of Irwin. Uncle of Maggie and Mason Maury. Graduated from Central Catholic High School class of 1991 and the College of Charleston, SC, class of 1996. Christopher enjoyed traveling and loved his dogs. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Sunday 1-4 p.m. Services in the funeral home chapel on Monday at 1:00 p.m. Entombment in Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020