Services
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER MAURY
CHRISTOPHER S. MAURY

CHRISTOPHER S. MAURY Obituary
MAURY CHRISTOPHER S.

Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, originally of Churchill, age 46. Beloved son of Kathleen Maury (the late Donald Sr.) of Churchill. Brother of Donald Maury, Jr. of Irwin. Uncle of Maggie and Mason Maury. Graduated from Central Catholic High School class of 1991 and the College of Charleston, SC, class of 1996. Christopher enjoyed traveling and loved his dogs. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Sunday 1-4 p.m. Services in the funeral home chapel on Monday at 1:00 p.m. Entombment in Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020
