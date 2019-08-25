|
WAHL SR. CHRISTOPHER (RITA MARION)
Sister Christopher (Rita Marion) Wahl, a Pittsburgh Sister of Mercy for 75 years, died at the Convent of Mercy on August 22, 2019. Born in Zelienople, PA, she was 93 years old. Daughter of Charles and Clara (Youngblood) Wahl, Sister Christopher entered the Sisters of Mercy from St. Xavier Academy in Latrobe, PA in 1944 and made final vows in 1950. Sister Christopher earned a degree in education from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow University) and spent many years teaching elementary school in the Pittsburgh and Greensburg dioceses. Recently, one of her first grade students from the 1940s remarked that he attributes his lifelong love of learning to Sister Christopher. In 1972, Sister Christopher moved to Miami, FL and continued her teaching career there. She taught at St. Thomas the Apostle School and served as teacher and vice principal of The Sunset Preparatory School from 1975 until her retirement when she returned to the Convent of Mercy Motherhouse in Pittsburgh. Sister Christopher was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Herman, Charles, Lloyd, Roy, William, Samuel, Richard, and Leo; and a sister, Loretta Nicodemus. She is survived by brother, James Wahl. Friends will be received Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Convent of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. and concluding with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, followed by interment in St. Xavier's Cemetery, Latrobe, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Carlow University Scholarship Fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019