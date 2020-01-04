|
|
GREIL, SR. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age 28, of Overbrook, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1991, the son of Jaime and Pamela (Hinsley) Greil, grandson of Richard and Carol Greil, John and Patricia Mattes, and Paul and Kay Hinsley. He is survived by his younger brother Austin (and his girlfriend Jamie Stanizzo), and the love of his life, Shalene Rae Herrmann; and their two beautiful sons, Christopher (age 5), and Dayton (age 2), and a 3rd child (Isabella) who is due in this world in a few weeks. Christopher was a devoted and loving father, an avid hockey fan who worked hard and enjoyed video games. He will be sorely missed by his aunts and uncles: Mark and Sandra (Greil) Schnurr, Richard and Stacy Greil, Daniel and Lora Greil, Linda (Greil) Detrich, Erica Hinsley, Paula Hinsley, Chrystal and Juan Castillo as well as his many cousins, Blake Greil, Ryan Greil, Michael Detrich, Lou Impell, Steve & Shannon Impell, Brittany Impell (fiance Jay), Michael & Jennifer Impell, Daniel Greil, Brandon Hinsley, Tyler Hinsley, Noah martin, and Summer Castillo, along with numerous 2nd cousins Logan, Kyler, Cameron, Charlotte, Steve Jr, Nick, Mike Jr., Gia and Ava. In lieu of flowers, contributions will be accepted by the family. Visitations on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 214 Virginia Ave. Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Monday, 10 a.m. Please Meet at the Church. Interment Private. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020